Dinosaurs, dragons invade Austin Convention Center: Here’s why

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This weekend, you can help the Central Texas Food Bank keep its shelves stocked — in a pretty fun way.

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, is stopping by the Austin Convention Center to help collect food as a part of the “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative.

The stroll features massive animatronic dinosaurs and dragons, some as tall as 28 feet. Tickets are $17.99 for non-military and non-veteran guests over the age of 2.

Patrons are asked to bring canned goods or non-perishable items — the goal is to feed one million people over the next year.

The Dino & Dragon Stroll is collecting food as a part of the food bank’s “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative (Photo Courtesy of Dino & Dragon Stroll)

The stroll is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 and runs through Sunday at the Austin Convention Center. Organizers will have places to leave food donations near the main entrance.

As part of its North American tour, Dino & Dragon Stroll partners with a local food bank or pantry to help the community. Click here for tickets and more information.