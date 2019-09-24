Diaper need affects 1 in 3 Central Texas families, nonprofit turns to community for donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Diaper Bank serves 10,000 Central Texas families and distributes close to one million diapers each year. The need has doubled since last year.

They do this by teaming up with 35 nonprofits across a six-county region: Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Burnet and Lee counties.

“A lot of times when people hear about the Austin Diaper Bank they think we’re a really cute and fun organization because we provide diapers for families but there’s nothing cute about diaper need,” Holly McDaniel, the bank’s executive director said.

On average, a newborn baby can go through six to 10 diapers a day, that can set families back close to $100 each month, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

“Diapers are a basic need item just like food, water, shelter for every parent,” McDaniel said. “If you ask any mom what would you do if you didn’t have enough diapers? They would panic it is terrifying and it can lead to illness and sickness and trauma for families.”

For some families, this puts a financial strain on their daily lives. This week, the Austin Diaper Bank hopes to make a difference by hosting it’s third annual Diaper Need Awareness Week and collect as many donations as possible.

“We serve around 10,000 families but there are 27,000 families in need,” McDaniel said. That means 17,000 families are left with the burden of diaper cost and need.

“A lot of the clients that we serve have told us some pretty awful stories where they are trying to find a way to provide a diaper for their babies,” McDaniel explained. “That ends up being a T-shirt, or a towel, even paper towels, and sometimes they will take a disposable diaper, wash it out in the sink and hang it out to dry in the sun for the day and then reuse that diaper and put it back on the baby.”

At present, the diaper bank has donated 615,308 diapers to families in need.

You can help donate by dropping off diapers at the Austin Diaper Bank located at 8711 Burnet Road, Suite B34 in Austin, at several drop-off locations or online.

​Central Austin:

Whole Foods Downtown (Outdoor Bin), 525 North Lamar Boulevard

Special Addition, 7301 Burnet Road

​ West Austin :

: Big Sky Pediatric Therapy, 9433 Bee Caves Rd. #101

Carus Dental Westlake, 3801 Bee Caves Road, Suite C

College Nannies + Tutors, 3736 Bee Caves Road, Suite 3

College Nannies + Tutors – Four Points, 10601 Ranch Rd 2222

South Austin:

buybuy BABY, 5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 400

Dance Xplosion, 9600 Escarpment Blvd. #750

Evans Family Dental, 9001 Brodie Lane

North Austin :

: buybuy BABY, 5001-183A Toll Road, Suite I100 in Cedar Park

Burn Boot Camp, 2711 La Frontera Blvd in Round Rock

Just4Kids, 101B Pecan Street W. in Pflugerville

Kid to Kid Austin, 14010 N. U.S. 183, Suite 420

Wells Branch Community Library, 15001 Wells Port Drive in Austin

On KXAN News Today, Candy Rodriguez takes us inside the Austin Diaper Bank and shares one mom’s experience as well as what she does to help make ends meet.