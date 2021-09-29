Deputies searching for 61-year-old man last seen in Austin Monday

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 61-year-old man last seen Monday morning in east Austin.

Authorities issued a CLEAR Alert and believe he poses a threat to a his own health and safety.

His name is Raul Zapata. He was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday at 1801 East 51st St., Building G in Austin on foot. That’s near an H-E-B location and close to Berkman Drive.

He’s described as Hispanic, about 5’10”, weighing 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Zapata could be, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777.

