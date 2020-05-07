Dell Children’s to build new hospital in north Austin, expand Mueller campus

A rendering of what the new Dell Children’s North campus could look like. (Courtesy Dell Childen’s)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There will be a new Dell Children’s Medical Center in north Austin, and expansions on the Mueller campus, hospital officials announced Thursday.

The new hospital will be on 34 acres on Avery Ranch Boulevard in Williamson County. It’ll be more than 135,000 square feet, and will also include an additional 60,000 square-foot medical office building with free parking.

“The ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic have made it even more evident that we must continue to focus on expanding access to pediatric care so that families in Central Texas never have to leave home to receive exceptional care, especially for the most complex cases,” said Christopher M. Born, president of Dell Children’s Medical Center.

A rendering of what the 4-story tower expansion at the Dell Children’s Mueller campus could look like. (Courtesy of Dell Children’s)

“We are excited about this next phase of growth at Dell Children’s, as we have seen a tremendous need to continue expanding pediatric services since opening Dell Children’s Medical Center in 2007, and we remain committed to growing alongside our growing Central Texas communities, Born said.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2021, and the hospital is expected to open in November 2022.

The expansion on the Muller campus will be a four-story tower with 72 beds, and room to add additional beds. One floor will be dedicated to pediatric critical care, one for hematology/oncology inpatient services, and another for general acute inpatient services. The fourth floor will be shelled for future expansion.

In a partnership with the University of Texas, the hospital is developing a maternal fetal medicine program within the hospital, which will include a delivery unit and neonatal intensive care unit expansion.

Three parking garages will also be added.

Dell Children’s is part of Ascension Texas, which operates 14 hospitals and more than 100 clinics throughout Central Texas.