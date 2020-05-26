Delivery truck goes up in flames on SH 130 in Pflugerville

A FedEx truck caught fire along SH-130 Tuesday morning in Pflugerville. Travis County ESD No.2 said the driver was uninjured.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A FedEx delivery truck caught fire on State Highway 130 Tuesday morning in Pflugerville, emergency personnel said.

Travis County ESD No. 2 said the truck was traveling southbound when a “mechanical malfunction in the engine” caused it to catch fire. The driver was able to get out of the truck quickly and was not hurt, emergency personnel said.

There was significant damage to the truck — the entire engine compartment was destroyed and there was damage to the cab. Emergency personnel estimated the damage to be around $45,000.