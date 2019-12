JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers have been warned to expect delays on IH-35 in Williamson County on Saturday after an 18-wheeler rolled over.

Sheriff Robert Chody posted a photo of the vehicle on Twitter following the incident on the IH-35 Frontage Road north of Jarrell.

He said that deputies and the Department of Public Safety have closed the southbound outside lane of IH-35 as they work to recover the truck.

Delays are expected in the area on Saturday afternoon.