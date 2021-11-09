Del Valle ISD offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Del Valle ISD is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students at elementary and middle school campuses this week. The CDC approved the vaccine for children ages 5-11 last week.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has two doses that is separated by a minimum of 21 days. The first dose will be administered over the next couple weeks at school clinics for students with a completed and retuned parent consent form. Those without a consent form will not receive the vaccine. The second dose will be given after the Thanksgiving holiday.

First Dose Schedule:

Nov. 8 – Propham Elementary School

Nov. 9– Collins Elementary School and Ojeda Middle School

Nov. 10 – Del Valle Elementary School and Del Valle Middle School

Nov. 11 – Hillcrest Elementary School and Dailey Middle School

Nov. 12 – Smith Elementary School

Nov. 15 – Creedmoor Elementary School

Nov. 16 – Baty Elementary School

Nov. 17 – Hornsby Elementary School

Nov. 18 – Gilbert Elementary School

For parents who prefer to be with their child when the vaccine is given, Del Valle middle School and the Del Valle Opportunity center will be hosting clinics on Saturdays. These clinics will also provide vaccines for people 12 and older and do not require appointments.