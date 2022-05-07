DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Del Valle Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a raise for teachers and staff members. According to the district, all teachers, librarians, nurses, and paraprofessionals will receive an average 7% salary increase.

The raises, which were approved at the May 7 special board meeting, include one-time stipends, moving the district’s starting teacher salary to $55,000 per year.

The district says the minimum hourly rate for paraprofessionals is $15.25 per hour and the minimum hourly rate for bus drivers is $21.15 per hour.

The average 7% salary increase for non-administrator staff includes a one-time retention stipend of $1000. Campus and district administrators will receive a 4% salary increase, according to the district.

The superintendent and administration presented the salary increases to the board as part of a balanced budget proposal.

“I wanted to prioritize a significant salary increase for our teachers, as we all understand they are at the core of our work preparing students for the future,” Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle said. “This raise sets Del Valle apart with one of the largest increases in the region. I personally want the best staff to come and stay for our students, this increase will help accomplish that.”

Del Valle ISD offers employees a $500 monthly healthcare contribution and $7,000 stipend for Bilingual Teachers, $3,000 for Secondary Science and Math Teachers, and $3,000 for Special Education Teachers.

The district is hosting a job fair for all positions on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Del Valle Opportunity Center located at 5301 Ross Road.