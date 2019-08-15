Del Valle ISD approves raises for teachers, other employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Del Valle Independent School District Board of Trustees approved salary increases for teachers, librarians, counselors and registered nurses for the 2019-20 school year.

MORE: AISD staff get 6-7% pay raise for new year

According to Del Valle ISD, employees with 1-5 years of experience will receive a 7% salary increase and employees with six or more years of experience will receive a 9% increase.

The board also approved starting teacher salaries at $49,000, an increase from last year’s starting salary of $46,000.

“We are thrilled that the board of trustees issued a significant salary increase to our teachers, librarians, counselors and registered nurses,” said Interim Superintendent Annette Tielle Villerot. “By providing the largest salary increase in the region, we remain competitive with area school districts to recruit and retain the best individuals to support our students and community. We value the efforts of the Del Valle ISD team to cultivate a culture of high expectations.”

Del Valle employs 869 teachers. The first day of school is August 26.