TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Llano County Sheriff’s Office said it received information Sept. 17 regarding a body that had been dumped in the Round Mountain area near Hamilton Pool Road in Travis County.

Investigators searched the woods and found a man’s body. LCSO said it notified the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, and TCSO processed the scene.

According to LCSO, the man was identified as 27-year-old Martin Rivera Montezuma, of Kingsland, Texas.

LCSO said Luis Chacaj Tahual was arrested and charged with “tampering with or fabricating evidence (human corpse) with intent to impair.”

Tahual was booked into the Llano County Jail on a bond of $50,000.

LCSO said an arrest warrant was also issued for 35-year-old Pedro Chilotillo. Officials said the warrant was also for tampering with or fabricating evidence (human corpse) with intent to impair.

Montezuma was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was performed Sept. 18. Results from the autopsy were still pending as of Thursday, according to LCSO.

LCSO said it was continuing to investigate Montezuma’s death.