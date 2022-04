AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after one person died on Interstate 35 in south Austin early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash occurred on the northbound lanes of 35 near the 290/71 exit around 2 a.m. Police have shut down 35 northbound traffic at the William Cannon exit.

APD is still investigating the details of the crash. Austin Travis County-EMS called it a possible “vehicle vs. pedestrian collision” in a 2:14 a.m. tweet.

APD says one vehicle was involved in the crash.