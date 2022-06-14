AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died after an auto-pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 35 near Grand Avenue Parkway Tuesday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said southbound I-35 is closed at Grand Avenue Pkwy due to the deadly crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road at Exit 247.

Expect significant delays during the Tuesday morning commute. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the drive time from Round Rock to downtown Austin is 80 minutes.

On June 1, The Texas Transportation Commission approved a $3 million contract to expand the pedestrian barriers along Interstate 35.

The expansion will stretch from State Highway 45 Southeast near Buda north to Greenlawn Boulevard near I-35 in Round Rock.

The plastic barriers add about two feet of height to the current concrete median barrier along I-35. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation hope these pedestrian barriers will discourage people from attempting to cross.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.