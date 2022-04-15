AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a truck early Friday morning on Interstate 35 in south Austin.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on South 35 just north of Slaughter Lane. One adult inside the truck died in the crash.

Austin Police are forcing southbound drivers off 35 at William Cannon because they closed all southbound lanes. Police expect to reopen the lanes by 7 a.m. at the latest.

APD was not sure if the person who died was the driver or a passenger in the truck. It did say everyone involved stayed at the scene.