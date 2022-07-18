MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Mustang Ridge Police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Highway 21 Monday morning.

TCSO said its deputies were called to help in crash in the 18100 block of Highway 21 around 12:55 a.m.

According to TCSO, the crash happened about a mile east of Highway 130 near Lone Star Drive in Caldwell County. TCSO did not have information on how many people were involved.

TCSO said Highway 21 reopened around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it assisted as well in the crash, but Mustang Ridge Police are investigating.