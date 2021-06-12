Cyclist dies after collision with car on southwest Austin highway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A cyclist was hit and killed after a collision on a highway in southwest Austin Saturday morning.

The cyclist died at the scene in the 1300 block of South Capitol of Texas Highway near Westbank drive, about a mile south of Bee Cave Road. The collision with a car happened in the northbound lane at 8:13 a.m. according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS did not say if the person who died was a man or a woman and did not release their identity. It’s not known if the driver stayed on scene.