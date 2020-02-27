CycleNation hosts Rally-Up Ride ahead of May fundraiser

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2020 CycleNation Austin Ride is just months away — it’s a big fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

To give a glimpse of what the event will be like in May, there was a “rally-up” ride on Wednesday at The Domain.

Participants took part in a short outdoor stationary cycling class.

“It’s such a fun way to get people excited and energetic about exercise,” said Robert John, chairperson for CycleNation. “You can come out.. rotate through..you don’t have to be a super athlete. Anyone can do it. Just getting up and out and doing it..and making a difference.”

The CycleNation Austin Ride is May 16 at the Oskar Blues Brewery.