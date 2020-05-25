Current closed low water crossings and power outages in Central Texas

by: KXAN Staff

Lightning severe storms 5-24-20

Lightning flashes during severe storms Sunday, May 24 (Judy Peikert)

(KXAN) — Severe storms jumped on Central Texas quickly Sunday afternoon. The storms produced wind, hail, lightning and flooding and the activity is expected to continue through the early Monday morning hours.

There is potential for more flooding with rain expected to continue past Memorial Day and throughout the week.

As of Sunday at 11 p.m., there are 221 customers affected by power outages and 28 closed low-water crossings throughout the majority of Central Texas.

Most of the low water closures are in Kyle, San Marcos, Wimberley and Lockhart, according to ATXFloods.com.

Total power outages

  • Pedernales Electric Cooperative: 83 customers affected by power outages
  • Austin Energy: 109 customers affected by power outages
  • Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative: 29 customers affected by power outages
  • Oncor Electric: Zero reported customers affected by power outages

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

94° / 70°
Thunderstorms, some may be strong
Thunderstorms, some may be strong 100% 94° 70°

Monday

85° / 67°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 85° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 64°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 83° 64°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 30% 85° 66°

Friday

84° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 84° 65°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 83° 66°

