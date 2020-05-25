Current closed low water crossings and power outages in Central Texas

(KXAN) — Severe storms jumped on Central Texas quickly Sunday afternoon. The storms produced wind, hail, lightning and flooding and the activity is expected to continue through the early Monday morning hours.

LIVE BLOG: Strong storms cause flooding in parts of Central Texas

There is potential for more flooding with rain expected to continue past Memorial Day and throughout the week.

As of Sunday at 11 p.m., there are 221 customers affected by power outages and 28 closed low-water crossings throughout the majority of Central Texas.

Most of the low water closures are in Kyle, San Marcos, Wimberley and Lockhart, according to ATXFloods.com.

Total power outages