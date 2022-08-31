KXAN (AUSTIN) — KXAN viewers have told us they are getting an influx of bills lately, and it turns out there’s a reason why.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority has resumed billing TxTag customers. Back in November, the agency said it stopped because it didn’t “have confidence in the data” from the Texas Department of Transportation, which operates TxTag.

CTRMA officials say it has been “assured” by TxTag that “any declined transactions from their system are appropriate.” Based on that “assurance,” the toll authority decided to resume pay-by-mail billing as of May 1.

“Due to transaction volume,” the agency said in a news release, “it is possible customers may receive more than one invoice.”

The decision to resume billing comes following a series of technical problems that have plagued TxDOT. TxTag previously said it began experiencing issues when it migrated 2.6 million accounts to a new operating system in late 2020.

“While we have resolved many of these issues, there are still remaining areas we are working through,” TxDOT spokesperson Veronica Beyer said in a statement back in May. “TxTag staff and our new replacement back-office vendor are making progress to address these outstanding issues caused by the transition and migration.”

Asked for comment, TxDOT again blamed “quality control measures” following its ongoing system transition for why customers are receiving an increased number of old toll charges.

“Due to quality control measures after the system transition earlier this year, it has taken longer than anticipated to generate statements for toll usage,” said Beyer. “Customers will being receiving statements online or by mail, which may include toll transactions not previously billed dating back to May 2021.”

CTRMA encourages TxTag customers to make sure their account has a positive balance, their license plate is correct, a valid payment method is associated with the account, the correct tag is matched to the license plate, and the toll sticker is valid.