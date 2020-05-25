Crews rescue fishermen caught in high water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least 2 dozen firefighters helped rescue a pair of fishermen caught in high water near Austin’s Colony Neighborhood park early Monday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said one of the men called 911 just after 1 a.m. when they became surrounded by swiftly moving water while fishing on an island near Crownover Street and Caleb Drive. Firefighters could not find the men when they got there. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, rescue boats were deployed to help with the search.

The men were found more than an hour later after rescue teams pinged their cell phone. They were evaluated by crews at the scene. No one was hurt.