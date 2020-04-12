Couple discusses their after school program aimed at mentoring students

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — For over 20 years, David Contreras and his wife Rebecca have been giving back to their community. They believe by investing in young people, the world would be a much better place.

This belief led to the creation of Contreras’ after school outreach program, LaunchPad.

David Contreras and his wife Rebecca sat down with KXAN to bring us their story and discuss what what they hope to accomplish through LaunchPad.

More information on the Contreras’ outreach program can be found at the LaunchPad website here.

