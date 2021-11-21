COTA points to hiring difficulties, GPS app issues for traffic trouble at Rolling Stones concert

The Rolling Stones perform at Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Nov. 20, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas is responding to complaints Sunday about issues with traffic and accessibility to The Rolling Stones concert last night.

“COTA itself is a small group of caring people who want to provide happiness and good memories, not frustration,” began a statement from the venue’s public relations company. It further explained the venue’s team works with outside staffing companies to provide mobility-assisted services, parking attendants, food vendors, ushers, and cleaning staff.

“Those organizations, not unlike most, have reported that hiring has been incredibly difficult lately, and we appreciate everyone who did their best to make The Rolling Stones concert a great experience,” the statement said.

KXAN viewers wrote in about issues they had with traffic arriving to the concert, parking and walking in.

“Last night, a widely used GPS traffic app incorrectly displayed a major open road as being closed and further displayed a private driveway as being an open road,” said the statement. “Thousands of cars were wrongly directed, thereby turning heavy traffic into a mess.”

The statement from COTA also called on Capital Metro to “support neighborhood residents, businesses and visitors.”

“Public transportation, streetlights, improved roads, and sidewalks are badly needed,” it said.

A KXAN viewer said there were people walking on the roads leading to the venue since traffic was so congested in that area.

KXAN has reached out to Capital Metro to ask to what extent they were involved with the concert Saturday night. A spokeswoman said a statement is expected to be released Monday.

“We further thank all the fans who endured the complications and hope you enjoyed the concert of a lifetime,” finished the statement.

Read COTA’s full statement below:

