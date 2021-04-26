Construction workers honored with art exhibit at Texas State Capitol

A new art exhibit at the Texas State Capitol is paying tribute to construction workers who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic (KXAN)

The Workers Defense Project estimates that construction workers are five times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than workers of any other industry. The artwork honors all construction workers, especially those who have died from COVID-19.

The pieces, WDP says, reflect the hardships frontline workers have faced over the past year.

The organization showed of its “Essential Workers Memorial” through a song on Monday afternoon.