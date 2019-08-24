Construction worker falls 20 feet after being hit by a piece of steel

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency medics were sent to Spicewood Saturday afternoon after a worker was knocked off a construction site and fell 20 feet.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, first responders were dispatched to the 4200 block of Bee Creek Road at 1:28 p.m. They said a man in his 20s was hit by a “piece of steel” making him fall 20 feet to the ground.

The injured construction worker was declared a trauma alert. The Pedernales is on the scene and working to extricate the man and take him to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss