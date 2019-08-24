Construction worker falls 20 feet after being hit by a piece of steel

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency medics were sent to Spicewood Saturday afternoon after a worker was knocked off a construction site and fell 20 feet.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, first responders were dispatched to the 4200 block of Bee Creek Road at 1:28 p.m. They said a man in his 20s was hit by a “piece of steel” making him fall 20 feet to the ground.

The injured construction worker was declared a trauma alert. The Pedernales is on the scene and working to extricate the man and take him to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.