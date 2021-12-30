Construction begins on 80 townhomes in downtown Round Rock

Construction is starting on 80 townhomes in downtown Round Rock, the city announced Dec. 29, 2021. (City of Round Rock)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Downtown Round Rock is about to get 80 new townhomes, ranging in size from two to four bedrooms, according to the city.

The City of Round Rock announced Wednesday the development, called “The Depot Townhomes,” is officially starting construction.

The townhomes will be south of Bagdad Avenue from Mays Street to Burnet Street. That’s just a block away from several bars, restaurants, the Round Rock Public Library and right near Round Rock City Hall.

The units will be 1,300 to 2,800 square feet and have 12-foot ceilings, as well as hardwood floors, the city said. A few units will have residential space upstairs with office space downstairs.

Rooftop decks are also in the plans, offering a view of the Round Rock historic district.

Development will happen in phases, with the first phase slated for 23 units and expected to be done about a year from the start of construction, the city said.

The area the townhomes are going in previously belonged to construction materials supplier, Builders Gypsum Supply.