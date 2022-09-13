AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas law enforcement agencies responded to threats at two local schools Tuesday. Pflugerville Connally High School’s campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.

An anonymous phone call prompted additional security at Cedar Creek Elementary School in Eanes ISD, a district spokesperson told KXAN. School continued and students remained inside and safe, the district said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Adult Transition Services building and Hill Country Middle School were placed on Secure protocol. Law enforcement will continue to investigate the validity of the threat and, out of precaution, will have a presence tomorrow [Wednesday] at and around the schools,” Eanes ISD said.

Other campuses in Texas also received false reports of threats on Tuesday, including three in Houston and one in Waco. All of the threats were found to be not credible.

Pflugerville ISD sent a letter to parents and staff alerting them of the incident. According to the letter, the Austin Police Department got a report of a shooter on Connally’s campus shortly after lunch.

APD immediately contacted the Pflugerville ISD Police Department, and multiple officers from both departments responded to the campus.

The campus was put on hold and students stayed in their classrooms while police investigated.

After speaking with campus administrators and searching the campus, PfISD Police determined that the report was false and there was no imminent danger to the campus. The hold was lifted and students proceeded to their next class.

“We know that your child’s safety is your number one concern. Please know that it is our number one priority as well,” Paula Gamble, Connally High School’s principal, said in the letter.

“PfISD PD will always investigate any concerning statements made toward one of our campuses and take appropriate action. Please discuss today’s events with your children, emphasizing the seriousness of making false reports.”

PfISD is also reminding parents, students and staff of their “See Something, Say Something” initiative and the Anonymous Alerts system, which allows for reporting of any negative activity on campus, including threats against the school, fights, bullying, drugs and more.

Students, parents or other school personnel can visit the school’s website, click on the PfISD Resources section of the homepage, and choose “Anonymous Alerts.” Or, simply download the Anonymous Alerts mobile app.

