Confederate monument removed from outside Caldwell County courthouse

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A Confederate monument that stood near the Caldwell County courthouse for nearly a century was relocated to the county museum after locals raised $29,600 to cover removal costs, according to the county judge.
Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said the granite obelisk, dedicated to Civil War soldiers in 1923, was moved “to the lawn of the county museum a block and a half from the courthouse.”
Caldwell County commissioners voted in August 2020 to remove and relocate the monument. However, a local group said in September the county left residents with the bill to do it.
Three groups, Where We Thrive, Bluebonnet Records and Mano Amiga, said they helped lead the fight to get the monument relocated for several months and raised the money.