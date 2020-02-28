Community search to find missing Georgetown man planned for Saturday

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A community involved search effort will take place Saturday to look for a missing 50-year-old Georgetown man last seen Tuesday, Feb 25.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, Harvey Huber was last seen around 9:30 p.m. at his place of business, Huber Auto Repair, located at 2524 N. Austin Ave. in Georgetown. Harvey’s spouse indicated that he has previously been known to walk from the business, but has always returned or made contact with her shortly after.

The community search is a result of a coordinated effort between the GPD and Equusearch. Search volunteers are asked to meet at the Georgetown Independent School District athletics field at 9 a.m.

Equusearch said it is looking for people to search on foot and by ATV. Volunteers are advised to dress for the weather, mostly sunny between 50s and low 70s, and prepare for brushy terrain.

According to a GPD pio, Huber’s family contacted Equusearch and explained the situation and the organization agreed to coordinate the community search.

Huber is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt bearing “Huber Auto Repair” and a white thermal undershirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Huber’s whereabouts is asked to call GPD at (512) 930-2746.