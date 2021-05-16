Cocaine worth $1.7 million found by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop in Fayette County led to the discovery of 17 kilos of cocaine, which is worth an estimated street value of $1.7 million, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner, Kolt, stopped a Ford F-350 on I-10 at mile marker 667 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

After receiving permission to search the vehicle, Kolt alerted FCSO to the odor/presence of illegal narcotics from the outside of the truck, FCSO says.

FCSO deputies found an after-market compartment built into the dashboard of the truck. Authorities used an electric motor to get access through the airbag on the passenger side to find the cocaine.

A release from FCSO says Alfredo Cabrera, 48, of Eagle Pass was arrested on felony drug possession charges and was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.