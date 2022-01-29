CLEAR Alert for missing Texas woman expires, authorities still investigating

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The CLEAR Alert for a 38-year-old woman last seen in Pflugerville was discontinued Saturday night. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office told KXAN the department is still investigating, but detectives have determined that the CLEAR alert should expire.

Camerina Trujilo Perez was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 21400 block of Derby Day Avenue in Pflugerville. She was in a blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plat FZH-0400, TCSO says.

When the CLEAR Alert was first issued, TCSO says authorities were looking for Luis Montes in connection with her disappearance. Montes is a 35-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to weigh 220 lbs. and is 6-foot, 1-inch tall.

Deputies are still looking for both Trujillo Perez and Montes, TCSO said Saturday.

What is a CLEAR Alert?

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a CLEAR Alert is a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue and was created in 2019.

A CLEAR Alert helps law enforcement find missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or those who are in immediate danger of injury or death.