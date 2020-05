ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Graduating seniors from the class of 2020 are being celebrated with a special tribute at the Dell Diamond this week.

The Round Rock Express and Dell Technologies are recognizing local high school graduates through personalized messaged on the outdoor marquee along State Highway 79.

The messages were submitted by fans and run on a loop. This special tribute to the class of 2020 seniors started Monday and ends on Friday.