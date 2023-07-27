LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The cities of Leander and Cedar Park have come to an agreement to make two different school zones near the city limits more uniform when it comes to the speed limit signs.

Running Brushy Middle School, along Lakeline Boulevard, and Leander High School, along Bagdad Road, both sit along the border between both cities. The school zones in both these areas run from Leander to Cedar Park.

Currently, the city of Cedar Park operates the school zone beacons located on the northbound side of traffic in both school zones, and Leander operates the beacons on the southbound side of traffic. But before the school year starts this year, Leander will take full operational control of the signs near Leander High School, and Cedar Park will take control of the signs near Running Brushy Middle School.

Operational challenges

Gina Ellison, Leander’s director of public works, said the split school zones were creating some operational challenges. The two different school zone beacons are almost identical besides some minor differences.

The school zone beacon on the right is operated by Cedar Park, while the sign on the left is operated by Leander.

The image above puts the two side-by-side. They both indicate a school zone and both have the same speed limit of 30 miles per hour during certain times of the day. The major difference is the posting of school zone times. Cedar Park’s beacon only says the speed limit is 30 miles per hour “when flashing.” Leander’s sign has the posted times for when the special speed limit is active.

Ellison said the two signs are controlled by two different kinds of software. If one would go down, it would cause some confusion for the schools on who to notify to fix the problem. She also said there was one instance where one side of the school zone had the beacons flashing, but the other side did not start flashing at the right time.

To make things clear, the cities have decided to each take control of one full school zone. Cedar Park will control the signs near Running Brushy Middle School and Leander will control Leander High School signs.

“It just provides a little bit of clarity and ease for everybody,” Ellison explained.

When are the changes coming?

The agreement between the two cities says Cedar Park must remove its sign from the high school area and replace it at the middle school, and vice versa for Leander.

The two signs will be switched by August 9, before the start of the new school year.

Ellison said it will not cost the cities any extra money to do this, just some time for the switch to happen.