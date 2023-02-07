AUSTIN (KXAN)– City departments, partner agencies and community organizations are launching a series of information centers and multi-agency resource centers to help the community recover from the recent winter weather storm, according to a news release from the City of Austin.

Information centers opened Tuesday at several Austin and Travis County community centers, the release said. Information will be available at the information centers to help answer community members’ questions and provide updates on recovery resources.

Additionally, the city created a virtual resource center, which can be accessed online at austintexas.gov/recovery. the release said.

“Our communities continue to demonstrate their strength and resilience, and we all continue to face challenging times that disrupt our way of life. We see our neighbors stepping out to help each other, and they are not alone. We are excited to partner with Travis County and many community organizations to establish centers that provide information and resources for recovery from this winter storm and preparedness for future shocks and stressors.” Chief Resilience Officer Laura Patiño

Below is a list, which include dates, times and locations.

Locations

Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina St., Austin, 78722

East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal St., Austin, 78702

Gus Garcia Recreation Center 1201 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, 78753

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Drive, Austin, 78744

Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis Drive, Austin, 78741

North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane, Austin, 78758

Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Drive, Austin, 78724

Multi-Agency Resource Centers

Staff will be available to answer community members’ questions and provide a variety of complimentary resources to help the community recover from the recent winter storm, such as charging centers, debris and damage information, mental health support, hot food, laundry facilities, showers and more, according to the release.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 8

Times: 3-8 p.m.

Location: Montopolis Rec Center: 1200 Montopolis Drive, Austin, 78741



Date: Thursday, Feb. 9

Times: 3-8 p.m.

Location: North YMCA: 1000 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, 78758



Dates: Friday, Feb. 10

Times: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin, 78701



Dates: Saturday, Feb. 11

Times: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Austin Community College Riverside Campus, 1020 Grove Blvd., Austin, 78741