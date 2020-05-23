City of San Marcos reopens riverfront parks

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos has reopened riverfront parks to active recreation every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors to the park are expected to use caution and restraint to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They are asked to comply with social distancing guidelines, wash their hands regularly and wear face masks.

The parks that reopened Friday include Rio Vista Park, City Park (including Dog Beach), San Marcos Plaza Park, Juan Veramendi Plaza Park, William & Eleanor Crook Park, Hays County Veterans Memorial, JJ Stokes Park, and Ramon Lucio Park (including the San Marcos Wildlife Annex).

The Skate Park and tennis courts at Rio Vista Park will also open to the public.

“We know the community is excited to see our river parks reopen, but we strongly advise park goers to maintain personal responsibility when it comes to keeping themselves and those around them safe,” said San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson. “The virus is still in our City and is still very contagious, so large crowds of people in our river parks are highly discouraged.”

To ensure safety at the parks, bathrooms and hand washing stations will be cleaned three times a day and will close at dusk. Signage will be displayed in and around the parks to help people get on the safest route back to City Park.

Parking is allowed at the Fish Hatchery, at Ramon Lucio Park, and along CM Allen Parkway and Cheatham Street. Parking is NOT allowed at Rio Vista Park.

Park patrons will also be able to use the river for recreational activities such as tubing, kayaking, canoeing or swimming. Additionally, dog walking and exercising are allowed on park trails. The only areas off limits are designated by orange construction fencing.

Some parts of the parks will remain closed, including basketball courts, pavilions and the Rio Vista Pool. Additionally, Bicentennial Park, Children’s Park, Thompson’s Island, Cape’s Dam/Camp and the Dog Park will also stay closed.

There is active construction still underway in parts of Rio Vista Park, Children’s Park and Bicentennial Park.

The City of San Marcos said it will continue to reevaluate the riverfront park reopening and monitor the levels of COVID-19 cases to determine if removing these restrictions has a negative impact on public health.

Additionally, other city facilities including the Public Library, the Activity Center and other parks and playgrounds will reopen on a phased scheduled based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The City of San Marcos hopes to release details concerning the status of programs such as Summer Fun, Movies in the Park and Summerfest later this week.