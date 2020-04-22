City of San Marcos encourages residents to take advantage of emergency preparation sales tax holiday

FILE – This Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011 NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Irene, a category 2 storm with winds up to 100 mph and located about 400 miles southeast of Nassau. According to a study published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, scientists have discovered a real life mash-up of two feared disasters _ hurricanes and earthquakes _ called “stormquakes.” It’s a shaking of the sea floor during a hurricane or nor’easter that rumbles like a magnitude 3.5 earthquake. It’s a fairly common natural occurrence that wasn’t noticed before because it was in the seismic background noise. (Weather Underground via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken society and is occupying most aspects of everyone’s lives. Despite this, the City of San Marcos Office of Emergency Management wants everyone to remain vigilant and prepared for any natural disasters that may occur.

The Office of Emergency Management wants residents to take advantage of the upcoming sales tax holiday for items aimed to help prepare for natural disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires that are common in Texas.

“The first of June is the start of the 2020 hurricane season, so this is a great opportunity to stock up on emergency supplies,” said Rachel Ingle, Emergency Management Coordinator. “We know folks are working tirelessly to protect their families through this pandemic, but it’s important to remember that disasters don’t stop, they can happen any time, and that we still need to be prepared for them.”

The 2020 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday starts 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, and goes through midnight on Monday, April 27. Purchases that qualify can be made in person or online.

Examples of emergency preparation supplies that qualify for tax exemption are below:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Carbon monoxide and smoke detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios

More information on the sales tax holiday can be found at the Texas.gov website here.