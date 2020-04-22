City of San Marcos encourages residents to take advantage of emergency preparation sales tax holiday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken society and is occupying most aspects of everyone’s lives. Despite this, the City of San Marcos Office of Emergency Management wants everyone to remain vigilant and prepared for any natural disasters that may occur.
The Office of Emergency Management wants residents to take advantage of the upcoming sales tax holiday for items aimed to help prepare for natural disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires that are common in Texas.
“The first of June is the start of the 2020 hurricane season, so this is a great opportunity to stock up on emergency supplies,” said Rachel Ingle, Emergency Management Coordinator. “We know folks are working tirelessly to protect their families through this pandemic, but it’s important to remember that disasters don’t stop, they can happen any time, and that we still need to be prepared for them.”
The 2020 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday starts 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, and goes through midnight on Monday, April 27. Purchases that qualify can be made in person or online.
Examples of emergency preparation supplies that qualify for tax exemption are below:
Less than $3000
- Portable generators
Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
- Carbon monoxide and smoke detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios
More information on the sales tax holiday can be found at the Texas.gov website here.