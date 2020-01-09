City of Round Rock breaks ground on $2.4M Main Street project

Round Rock City Council voted at a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26 to approve a $2.39 million contract with G. Hyatt Construction, Inc. for the Main Street improvement project.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Round Rock has road and transportation improvements at the top of its New Year’s resolution list.

On Thursday, the city broke ground on downtown Main Street improvements.

Round Rock City Council voted at a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26 to approve a $2.39 million contract with G. Hyatt Construction, Inc. for the improvement project. Council previously rejected the one bid that was received in June 2019 due to the bid cost.

“Transportation staff has since expanded the scope of the project to include new asphalt for East Main Street from Mays Street to Sheppard Street as well as one block north and one block south of Main Street on Lampasas and Sheppard Streets,” according to a City of Round Rock press release.

Main Street is what many people call the heart of downtown Round Rock. It’s frequented by many.

“I’ts a place I come to often just because it feels like home,” said Lauren Stafford. “I come here once a week, maybe every other week.”

It’s now the sight of construction; left and right.

Heidi Honey works at a Main street boutique. Outside her store-front there’s no longer any parking, but that’s only for the time being until construction is finished. She says it’s only a temporary bump in the road to bring in more traffic.

“Moms and families come down here quite frequently,” said Heidi Honey, Director of Mercantile on Main.

The same goes for Liberty BBQ employee: Chris Ozuna.

“From my understanding, the expansion of what we are looking at here is going to be expanding the sidewalks out,” said Chris Ozuna and employee at Liberty BBQ. “They’re also setting up more picnic areas, throwing in some more trees. Making it more aesthetically pleasing.”

Chris says at his BBQ restaurant catty-corner to Main Street and Mays Street, he’s had people walking in saying they’ve had issues with finding a place to park along East Main Street.

Sidewalks will be widened to allow pedestrians safer access to Main Street from adjacent underutilize parking lots.

The city says widening these sidewalks and adding lighting along main street will encourage more people to choose adjacent parking lots that are underutilized right now.

It’s a $2.4 million investment to support the heart of downtown.

“It’s always hard when you’re thinking about the dollar amount. Where are they going,” said Stafford. “The world is changing fast, making sure we are keeping up with that. It’s just the start of what downtown Main Street could be.” ​

Many of the business owners and people who frequent downtown Round Rock are also saying the area is becoming a nighttime attraction. The second steps are to improve lighting.

The contract also includes design for additional lighting.

​In the meantime, city leaders say City Hall parking garage is accessible. Construction along Main Street is set to finish July 3.

Separate from this Main Street investment, the City of Round Rock has mapped out major projects that will cost $240 million over the next 5 years.

The projects are apart of a Master Transportation Plan approved back in 2017. The 2020 project includes expanding University Boulevard from I-35 frontage road.

“In order to tackle the large scale challenge with the growth, we’ve got to get new capacity on the ground,” said Round Rock’s Transportation Director Gary Hudder. “Bringing in new capacity is what this project will do.”

The City has a target of investing a minimum of $240 million over the next five years to improve roadway capacity and connectivity in a program they’re calling Driving Progress.

Funding is always the biggest issue. The City Council approved Roadway Impact Fees last March, which will be paid by developers to cover some of the costs. The city will also be using bonds and sales tax revenue.

Here are some of the projects expected to break ground in 2020:

University Boulevard widening from the IH-35 frontage road to Sunrise Boulevard.

University Boulevard widening from A.W. Grimes Boulevard to SH 130.

Gattis School Road widening from Via Sonoma Trail to Red Bud Lane.

Logan Street extension from Greenlawn Boulevard to A.W. Grimes Boulevard.

Kenney Fort Boulevard extension from Old Settlers Boulevard to Joe DiMaggio Boulevard (known as Segment 4).

Kenney Fort Boulevard extension from Forest Creek Drive to SH 45 frontage road (known as Segments 2, 3).

Other projects in the Driving Progress program include: