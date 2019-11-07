City of Pflugerville failed to meet minimum water treatment standards for months

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced Thursday that the City of Pflugerville failed to adequately treat its water for months.

TCEQ sets the minimum water quality standards for the state of Texas. They said Pflugerville failed to meet the minimum water treatment requirements from Oct. 2018 to Sept. 2019 but also excluding Dec. 2018 and April 2019. Specifically, they said the city’s Surface Water Treatment Plant (SWTP) did not provide Cryptosporidium treatment. Cryptosporidium is a bacteria that can cause respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses.

In response, the City of Pflugerville hired industry experts to analyze the overall treatment process. Additionally, they implemented facility improvements and enhanced staff training. Any equipment at the SWTP said to be inadequate was repaired or replaced.

Anyone with questions regarding the TCEQ’s statement is advised to call the Pflugerville City Manager Sereniah Breland at 512-990-6115.