City of Kyle needs your feedback on planned network of trails and greenways

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle is looking for feedback on the planned development of extended trails and greenways throughout the city. Tuesday, June 15 is the deadline to share your opinion.

The City of Kyle says it is working to create a network of trails, connecting across the city. A map of the proposed network can be found here.

Once it’s developed, the Plum Creek Trail will stretch east from the City of Uhland to the Blanco River. The City of Kyle is acquiring land to build a “spine” trail along the bank of Plum Creek with access and trail-heads to many of the city’s neighborhoods, according to the City’s website.

The survey will ask citizens a variety of questions to gauge needs and priorities, like restrooms, drinking fountains, benches, and the type of path surface, as the City develops the trails.

Click this link to share your feedback.