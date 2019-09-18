City of Kyle agrees to move forward with discussion on settling with Kinder Morgan over pipeline

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, the Kyle City Council voted to authorize a framework of a settlement with Kinder Morgan over the Permian Highway Pipeline, which has famously — or infamously — caused Hays County residents and local governments to level lawsuits against the pipeline company.

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell clarified that the settlement has not been finally approved. It won’t be for another two weeks until the city will have a hearing to discuss whether or not to settle.

Since the announcement of the pipeline route, there have been numerous lawsuits and legal challenges related to its construction. One such lawsuit filed by the City of Kyle, Hays Co., and landowners was dismissed by a Travis County District Court Judge in June.

“It’s not a done deal til such a time that we vote on it,” Mitchell said. “So if we don’t vote on it or if we vote it down we will continue as if a settlement agreement never happened.”

A map of the potential pathway of the proposed Permian Highway Pipeline across the Edwards Aquifer in Hays County. Image from the August 28 memo from the City of Austin Watershed Protection Department.

Mitchell said that he can’t speak on the motivations for passing this framework.

Kinder Morgan previously filed a lawsuit against the city after it passed an ordinance requiring — among other things — greater depth requirements for pipeline construction passing through the city.

“We are still being sued, I have a lot of things I would like to say about what’s led to this,” Mitchell said. “At this time, I can’t speak on it.”

Mitchell says a lot of speculation that out about the issue is inaccurate.

This is a developing story.