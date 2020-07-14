City of Georgetown enacts Stage 1 of drought plan, limiting water usage

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown will enact Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan on Tuesday, July 14 after increasing levels of landscape and lawn irrigation water use.

The City says its water utility reached 85% of water treatment capacity on three consecutive days, prompting the activation of the contingency plan.

Users are not allowed to water their lawns between the hours of 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. during Stage 1 while also only watering on the two days per week designated by the City’s schedule.

“Our water customers should look to ensure they are not watering during the heat of the day,” Director of Water Utilities Glenn Dishong said. “Watering during the hottest part of the day results in significant evaporation and water waste. We are enforcing our watering rules with the goal of avoiding more serious limits, such as watering only one day per week.”

Stage 2 of the plan is triggered when water use reaches 90% of capacity for three consecutive days. If water use continues to increase, further watering restrictions will be enacted.

The City of Georgetown would like to remind customers to follow the City’s watering schedule listed in the following image.