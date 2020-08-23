City of Bertram issues boil water notice after lightning strike

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — Due to a lightning strike, the City of Bertram has issued a boil water notice for all water customers.

The lightning strike caused the computer system to lose communication with multiple pump stations, resulting in low water pressure in the Burnet area, the city says.

The city is asking all customers to boil their water prior to use, including when washing hands or face, brushing teeth or drinking. Children, seniors, and people with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes, the city says.

Anyone with questions should contact Adam Lambert at (512) 355 2020. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality can be contacted at (512) 239-4691.