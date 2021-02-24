City of Austin website offers repair information for residents and businesses after winter storm

Frosty Austin skyline as seen from Rainey Street (Courtesy of Katie Fillmore)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin residents and business owners with damage following the widespread winter storms can now visit a City of Austin website for information on repairs, the City said in a release Wednesday.

The website, found here, will have information about plumbers, electricians, and other contractors; code compliance and service requests; the emergency permitting process; homeowner’s funding assistance; and federal and local assistance programs, the city says.

City Manager Spencer Cronk said the website “is one of many tools implemented to help Austinites rebuild from last week’s storm. We believe providing this information in one easily accessible location will help our community repair their properties quickly and safely.”

The City of Austin will update the website with new information and resources as they become available with government agencies and community groups, the city says.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network, Central Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters and the volunteer management platform started the “Crisis Clean-Up” joint initiative to clear and remove debris from homes.

Volunteers are helping in Bastrop, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties. ADRN says it initially received over 200 requests for home cleanups around Central Texas.