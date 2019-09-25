City of Austin testing new drop-in center for growing homeless population

The City of Austin has completed a multi-week pilot program of a Service Navigation Center, which offers different resources for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is wrapping up a new pilot program which offers more than a dozen resources to people experiencing homelessness on a walk-in basis.

The Service Navigation Center has been housed at the old Faulk Central Library in downtown Austin and has helped more than 355 people so far.

This comes at a time when the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, better known as the ARCH, has begun phasing out its drop-in services. The data from the five-week pilot will now go to the city as officials consider whether or not to fund its continuation.

Services offered include Social Security benefits application support, employment assistance, housing navigation, HIV/AIDS testing, food stamps application assistance and more.

“94% of the people of the people who have come through the center have said that they understand the next step in their plan,” said Mark Janchar, a user researcher for the office of design and delivery for the City of Austin. “I think we’ve proved that there is a need for it. I think the data will show that this is a valuable service for people.”

Janchar has headed the Service Navigation Center for several weeks, and said he consistently hears from a demand for services that can help Austin’s homeless population get back on their feet.

“There’s no where to go for accurate, reliable, up-to-date information. And until that exists, a face-to-face interaction with a trained social worker, peer support specialist is the best place to get that information.” Mark Janchar, City of Austin

Tonight on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m., Alex Caprariello will take you through a guided tour of the Service Navigation Center.