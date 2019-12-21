City of Austin sued over plan to use motel to house homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is facing a lawsuit over buying another motel to house those experiencing homeless.

Earlier this month, City Council members delayed a vote to buy the Microtel Inn and Suites on Metro Center Drive.

They plan to take it back up after the new year.

But the Met Center Property Owners Association is now suing.

The suit claims the business park where the motel is isn’t zoned for residential living.

KXAN’s reached out to the city for comment but haven’t heard back yet.

The Microtel Inn and Suites would be the second motel chosen to house the city’s homeless.

In November, City Council members approved $8 million to buy the Rodeway Inn near I-35 and Oltorf.

