LIVE: City of Austin receives over 58K bottles of water from small Pennsylvania suburb

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin received a large delivery of bottled water from some friends in the Northeast on Monday.

Leaders from the City of Collingdale, Pennsylvania delivered over 58,000 bottles of water to the Central Texas Food Bank to help Austinites who are still facing water shortages after Winter Storm Uri, according to a release from the City of Austin.

Collingdale is a small suburb outside of Philadelphia. According to the 2010 US Census Bureau, Collingdale’s population is less than 9,000 people.

The release says Collingdale Mayor Felecia Coffee saw coverage of Austin families in need and wanted to help by collecting and distributing water. Coffee was able to collect the bottled water “strictly through community organizing efforts.”

At 8:30 a.m. Monday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Austin City councilmembers and President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank Derrick Chubbs will welcome Coffee and Collingdale City Council members to Central Texas with a ceremony at the Central Texas Food Bank.