City of Austin may start making you pay to park on South Congress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Transportation Department, in coordination with the Downtown Austin Alliance, has released a series of parking recommendations and changes being considered for the popular South Congress shopping district.

For several months, the groups have been closely examining and collecting data on the area. The goal is to develop new strategies to help local businesses prosper while easing parking burdens on residents who have sacrificed as demand in the area has grown.

In a newly release series of videos debuting the recommendations, Phil Olmstead, the principal project manager for Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates, a group hired by the City of Austin Transportation Department, runs though several of the 17 strategies being considered, highlighting a pay-to-park concept that is on the table.

One recommendation requires those parking to pay $2 for the first hour of parking and $3 for the second, strictly enforcing a two-hour limit for all drivers.

South Congress is “too popular and too vital to have those parking spaces be free,” Olmstead said.

In this scenario, anyone parking on South Congress would be required to pay. Parking permits would be distributed to residents, business owners and employees who would park in the neighboring residential streets.

There were several other strategies on the table, many which fall under a package system which may be mutually implemented and enforced.

At this point, the strategies are just in a draft stage. The organizations are looking for public feedback before a phased implementation can begin. The final draft and strategy is expected to be complete by June 2020 with a phased implementation beginning shortly after that.

The COVID-19 pandemic could impact the timeline of implementation moving forward.