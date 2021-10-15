City of Austin holds community meetings to discuss proposed funds in homelessness response

The City of Austin has begun shuttling homeless campers to temporary transition-shelters during phase three of the public camping ban, but warns that capacity is limited. (Grace Reader/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Homeless Strategy Division held a virtual public meeting Thursday night and will hold another Oct. 18 to discuss the city’s role and investment in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to address homelessness.

The city division proposed an investment $106.7 million of ARPA funds toward their homeless response. Nearly half of the funds — $55 million — would be allocated to housing programs, including more hotels to be used as temporary shelters and landlord incentives.

Austin residents are encouraged to give feedback to the city on the proposal through an online survey. Feedback will inform spending priorities within the budget.

Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey said it’s important to hear feedback from community members on the investments that will have the most impact.

The next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. CST. Residents must register online to attend the meeting.

