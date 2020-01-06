City of Austin claims former employee used city resources for his second job

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an Investigative Report released Monday, the City of Austin claims that it found evidence that a former employee misused city resources for his second job.

According to the report, Richard Anderson, former Division Manager in the Development Services Department, used his City of Austin computer and email for his secondary employment as an educational instructor teaching adult continuing education classes for a professional organization.

The city says it found evidence that Anderson sent and received 59 emails related to this employment, in addition to 44 documents for the job on his city computer.

The City of Austin says when they spoke to Anderson, he admitted to using his computer and email for the second job. He reportedly said he used the computer and email out of “ease,” but acknowledged that he knew he shouldn’t have been doing this.