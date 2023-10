AUSTIN (KXAN) — The temporary homeless shelter at the City of Austin’s Marshalling Yard near the airport will be expanding.

Last month, the emergency shelter reached 200 people staying on site.

In a city memo from the interim homeless strategy officer, based on the overall performance, they want to increase the capacity to 300 people — the initial maximum.

The city said it planned to fill the remaining beds through referrals to the Homeless Strategy Division.