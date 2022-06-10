AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday evening directing the City Manager’s Office to allow developers to build on top of existing Sixth Street businesses in the entertainment district.

The district–increasingly known as “Dirty Sixth” – runs from Brazos Street east to I-35. Building heights were previously capped at 45 feet throughout most of the street.

Stream Realty, which owns several properties on Sixth Street, asked the city for the code amendment so it can build a hotel and office building. This is all part of the Dallas-based company’s plan to revitalize “the heart of Austin, while preserving its historic roots,” according to the proposal.

Thursday, City Council members passed “allowing a structure located on East Sixth street and east of Neches and west of Sabine to have a maximum building height of 140 feet or that allowable under the Capitol View Corridor, whichever is less.”

While Stream pitched these laxer height restrictions for its specific projects, Council wanted to broaden the scope, which is why the City Manager’s Office is now preparing a blanket code amendment for the aforementioned stretch of East Sixth that other developers can adhere to as well.

Gun violence continues to plague this stretch of Sixth Street. It’s been just about one year since one person was killed and 14 others were injured in a mass shooting near Sixth and Trinity.

City Council passed the Safer Sixth Street initiative earlier this year, which includes several safety measures aimed at curbing gun violence.