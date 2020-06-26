City employees will not return to workplace until July 27 due to COVID-19 case increase

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin employees, many who were set to return to the workplace on June 29, will now return to the workplace in phases starting July 27.

In a memo released Thursday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk explained that due to “recent trends in COVID-19 cases,” the start date of the city’s three-phase reintegration plan will be pushed back nearly a month.

The City says that the first phase would include reintegrating employees whose job functions require them to be at the worksite to perform primary job duties and public-facing positions, among others.

The second phase of integration is estimated to begin August 24 and would include non-essential and essential employees — those who have some ability to telework but who have certain functions that require being on-site.

Phase three, estimated to begin Sept. 21, would feature a reintegration of the majority of employees back into the workplace.

In the memo, Cronk says:

“The safety and well-being of our workforce and the community continues to be our top priority. I have encouraged departments to continue to ensure a safe and healthy work environment and to allow flexible work schedules for employees to ensure our essential functions are accomplished, while also allowing our employees to continue to telework when possible.”